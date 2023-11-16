Floods leave hundreds without homes, schools 

Locals said villages of Kuwait ‘A’, Naweyo ‘B’, Kuwait ‘B’ and Naweyo ‘A’ were the most hit. Some of the affected schools include St.Kizito Nursery and Primary School, Kaiti Joint Primary School and Naweyo Primary School.



Mr Richard Kawoya, the director of St.Kizito Nursery and Primary school, said pupils have been sent back home.



“Classes and our compounds flooded. So we sent the children back home for their safety. Toilets have also collapsed and we are scared of waterborne diseases such as cholera, diaorrhea, among others,” Mr Kawoya said, adding Mbale- Butaleja road was also cut off by floods.



Mr Yasin Kiwala, a resident of Kuwait ‘A’ Village in Naweyo Sub-county, said he was struggling to fend for himself and his family.



“We expect famine in the area a because crops have been destroyed. We request the government to intervene,”Mr Kizito said.



Ms Irene Hasahya, a local leader, said most of the pit-latrines have been submerged, adding that they are worried about a possible cholera outbreak.



She said sections of the community roads that link farmers to various markets within rural Butaleja have also become impassable



“The roads have also been destroyed, making it more difficult to access the affected households in the five villages,” Ms Hasahya said



Mr Miya Boola, the chairperson of Naweyo Sub-county, appealed to the government for relief items.



“It rained for about eight hours and flooded everywhere including schools, homesteads, gardens and roads,” Mr Boola said.



District officials said the floods wreak havoc in Butaleja due to its low altitude. They have asked locals to relocate to safer areas during the rainy season.