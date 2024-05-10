Floods sweep bus off road in Bukedea, passengers trapped

Scores of passengers were injured on Friday afternoon when a Kakise bus traveling from Mbale to Soroti District plunged into Kachumbala Bridge. The bus was reportedly swept off the road by fast-moving floodwaters caused by heavy rain.

The OC of Amus police post, Mr Epidu George, confirmed the incident at Nyakoi village in Kwarikwar sub-county, Bukedea District. He said passengers sustained minor injuries with no death reported.

"I have not ascertained the number of passengers who were on board but they have been evacuated into another bus and are on their way," Mr Epidu said.

"As we talk, the breakdown is trying to get the bus back on the road," Mr Epidu said, noting the unusual nature of the accident, as the area typically lacks significant water bodies or major bridges.

Mr Tom Okello, an eyewitness said that the full passenger bus got stuck in a deep roadside trench after passengers managed to escape through a window.

"We've had heavy rain since morning. The water came rushing down from the hills and crossed the road very quickly," Okello said.

One survivor described the terrifying moments leading up to the crash. "The bus driver tried to follow a trailer that had just crossed the flooded area. But the water was too strong, and the bus was swept off the road. Half the bus sank in, and we clung to the other half until help arrived."