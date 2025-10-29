Floods wash away Iganga–Luuka Road, cutting off key trade route

Downpour on Monday washed away a major road linking Iganga and Luuka districts in eastern Uganda, severing transport between the two agricultural hubs and leaving farmers and traders stranded.

The section at Namadope Swamp, which separates the two districts, collapsed after hours of torrential rain, making the route impassable for vehicles and motorcycles.

The road is a vital corridor for transporting rice, sugarcane, and other produce to markets in Iganga and beyond.

“This swamp has long been in a poor state, but our area Members of Parliament have failed to take action,” said Mr Dan Magino, a rice farmer from Luuka whose fields were destroyed by the floods.

“This time we are going to vote wisely so that we can get quality services from leaders who love our area,” he added.

Magino said he had relied on the swamp area for rice cultivation, but the rising waters swept away all his crops. He appealed for government intervention to prevent further damage to livelihoods.

For local transporters, the collapse has brought frustration and higher costs. Mr Joseph Isabirye, a boda boda rider who frequently uses the route, said fuel consumption has increased since riders must now take longer alternative routes.

“We used to use one litre of fuel for a trip, but now we spend one and a half litres. It’s becoming too costly for us,” Isabirye said.

Traders dealing in sugarcane and food produce have also been hit hard. The damaged road was the shortest and most reliable link between the two districts.

Eyewitness Ms Suzan Nagobi said a FUSO truck was swept away when the rain intensified. “The truck got stuck in the middle of the road as the water rose, and moments later, it was washed away,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Onyango, a traveler from Buyende heading to Tororo, said he was forced to turn back after finding the flooded section impassable.

Local authorities have acknowledged the recurrent nature of the problem. Mr Julius Blessing Mubi, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Luuka, confirmed the destruction and said emergency measures were underway.

“It’s unfortunate that this road always collapses during election periods,” Mr Mubi said, adding that: “We have already contacted Arab Contractors to carry out emergency maintenance as we look for a lasting solution.”

The Namadope Swamp crossing has been a persistent bottleneck during heavy rains, with repeated warnings from residents about its fragile condition.

Monday’s floods have renewed calls for durable infrastructure to sustain one of Busoga region’s key trade arteries.