Focus on bigger things, Bobi tells NUP leaders

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

Former presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked newly elected councilors and municipality mayors who subscribe to the National Unity Platform (NUP) to focus on the bigger task of changing government rather than fighting for small positions.

The NUP president made the remarks during an indoor meeting with more than 200 party leaders at his home in Magere, Wakiso District where they had converged to discuss on how to serve their constituents better.

“Some of the leaders are now fighting for positions already. Do not be politicians, you need to be leaders. Offer leadership in all positions where you go. People have trusted you and we need to stand on that trust to uproot the dictator,” Bobi Wine said during the meeting.

The meeting continued shortly after Bobi Wine’s address to the media but by press time, the details of the proceedings of the meeting were still scanty as the leaders were still convening.

This is the third group of elected leaders under NUP to meet with their party president.

He first met with the MPs shortly after the January 14 elections before he held another meeting the local government leaders in February.

Advertisement

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson said the meetings are intended to brief the leaders on some of the key issues at stake as the group forges a way forward on what should happen in the coming days.

“The people have been asking for what next but these meetings are meant to guide us on how to respond. We shall be giving details about the same when the meeting is over,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.



