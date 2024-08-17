Focus on serving God's people, ordained Mbarara priests told

The newly ordained Catholic priests and deacons from the Archdiocese of Mbarara have been challenged not to separate themselves from the realities of people they will serve.

The call was made during the ordination mass of 13 priests and 17 deacons at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara City on Saturday.

“I need to remind you of the Pope’s message that there are people who are most needy in our communities but cannot get a chance of spiritual healing and any other support,” Uganda National Catholic Council of Laity(UNCCLA) president Gervase Ndyanabo said.

He added: “It’s not only a message to these ordained priests and deacons but even politicians and Members of Parliament who are here… stop glorifying the positions you are in but serve people.”

The Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa, told the ordained that they have more responsibility to carry than title.

“There are many challenges in the communities you are going to that need to be addressed rather than being glorified only as servants of God, kindly address these as you carry on your calling,’’ Mwebesa said.

He encouraged the clergy to lead charges advocating for socioeconomic transformation, urging priests to tell believers to support poverty alleviation government programmes like the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Mbarara Archbishop Grace Lambert Bainomugisha reminded the ordained priests to front their main role of shepherding Christians.

“You have been ordained into a position of service but not commanding and dictating over the people you are going to serve,” Bainomugisha noted.

He also appreciated Christians for encouraging their children to join and serve God.