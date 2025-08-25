Follow electoral guidelines or face arrest, police warns

Police in Jinja have issued a stern warning to candidates ahead of upcoming elections, urging strict compliance with electoral laws and guidelines or risk arrest.

The warning followed an incident on Sunday involving a procession organized by Julius Kaira, a member of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and aspiring Jinja City Councilor.

The unauthorized march, which moved along Main Street towards the Central Police Station, saw supporters, including boda boda and bicycle riders in reflector jackets bearing Kaira’s image — detained alongside a hired brass band.

James Mubi, spokesperson for the Kiira regional police, said the key organizer evaded arrest, but several supporters were released after being cautioned.

“Any procession of whatever kind, be it church, cultural or political, as long as it is going to be where there are people, the organisers must write to the police seeking advice according to the nature of the event,” Mubi told reporters on Monday.

He warned that security agencies were closely monitoring campaign activities and would not hesitate to act against those who incite unrest or breach the Electoral Commission’s code of conduct.

Mubi accused some candidates of deliberately staging unlawful rallies to provoke police and attract media attention.

“Police are not only targeting the arrest of defiant candidates regardless of their political affiliation but also service providers and venue owners who facilitate unlawful gatherings,” he said, adding: “Do not rush to accept money before verifying with the police or confirming whether the client has cleared with security.”

Kaira declined to comment on whether he had notified authorities in advance of his rally, saying only that he would respond later.

Police urged candidates to work with law enforcement, avoid illegal processions and respect designated campaign schedules once issued.

The force reiterated its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, fair and transparent election.

The political environment in Uganda is heating up ahead of next year’s general elections.