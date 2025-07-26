Food prices stay high despite rich harvest

Across the country, farmers are harvesting key food crops like maize, beans, and cassava. Yet, to the surprise and frustration of many Ugandans, food prices remain stubbornly high. A kilogramme of freshly harvested maize is selling for Shs1,500 in many local markets, while older stocks from the previous season go for about Shs1,700. Beans are retailing above Shs4,000 per kilogramme—prices that many expected to fall with the arrival of new crops. “We thought this harvest would bring relief, but prices are the same. Even posho has become a luxury for some families,” Ms Sarah Wekesa, a mother of six in Mbale City, says.

“It’s hard to plan meals. You enter the market and come out with less than you budgeted for.” In farming communities like Bukedea, Namisindwa, and Bududa, farmers say they are not benefiting from the high retail prices. Many are selling their produce to middlemen at low farm-gate prices due to lack of storage facilities and market access. “I sold my maize at Shs900 per kilo because I needed money urgently,” Mr Rogers Bwayo, a farmer in Bumbo Town Council, Namisindwa District, says.

By the time it reaches Mbale, they are selling it at almost double. We don’t have bargaining power.” Middlemen and market brokers play a key role in Uganda’s informal food economy. Traders interviewed at markets in Budaka and Kapchorwa pointed to high transport costs, market fees, and unpredictable supply chains as reasons for maintaining elevated prices. “We’re not hoarding food, but transport alone is killing us,” Ms Lydia Nabirye, a maize trader in Soroti City, says. “Sometimes trucks get stuck for hours on bad roads. You have to factor that into the pricing.” Consumers, meanwhile, are making hard choices. In Tororo and Mbale towns, families report cutting back on meals or shifting to cheaper alternatives like cassava and sweet potatoes. “We eat once or twice a day now,” Mr Joseph Chesang, a boda boda rider in Bulambuli District, says.

“I earn about Shs8,000 a day. If posho and beans take most of it, there’s nothing left for other needs.” Experts cite deeper systemic problems behind the persistent high food prices. “We lack proper food stock monitoring. Brokers exploit weak systems. Without intervention, these trends will continue,” Mr Peter Odongo, an economist, says. Weather changes are driving up prices for key foods like sweet potatoes, cabbage, and beef, with vegetables seeing a sharp rise. Mr Patrick Ogwal, the chairperson of the Lira Produce Dealers Association, however, says unregulated middlemen and poor market regulation inflict the most damage. “When people start harvesting, prices for some foodstuffs begin to go down, but middlemen continue to drive prices up,” he notes, adding: “We have many middlemen who come across the East African region, who operate without any control.

They come into the market, set their own prices, and go deep into villages to buy large quantities of food directly from farmers, which affects local supply and prices.” Mr Ogwal criticises the government for allowing foreign traders—particularly from Kenya and Tanzania—to purchase food directly from farmers in Ugandan villages without paying taxes or facing any form of regulation. “It is only in Uganda where a truck from another country can drive straight to a village, buy foodstuffs, and leave without paying any revenue,” he says, adding: “Our foodstuffs are sold at farm gate prices, unlike in other countries where standards are enforced. There’s no standardisation in Uganda’s food market.” Mr Ogwal warns that the problem of “free entry and free exit” in the produce markets is not only contributing to price volatility but also compromising quality. “Middlemen are also compromising the quality of produce.

Some add soil [to boost weight], and poor post-harvest handling makes it worse,” he says, adding: “Our storage facilities are inadequate. Without proper storage, the quality of food deteriorates quickly. Also, when production is low, people consume what they harvest. There’s no surplus, and that creates a food deficit, which contributes to high prices.” Mr John Matumi, an agriculture officer, explains that food prices remain high partly because the urban and peri-urban population has grown faster than the rate of agricultural production. “Despite it being harvest season, the quantity and quality of food demanded remains high due to population growth and urbanisation,” he reasons, adding that the government should construct food storage facilities at the parish level, establish cold rooms in markets, and equip supply trucks with freezers to reduce post-harvest losses while improving food preservation.

Post-harvest handling

Ms Harriet Akullo, a researcher in food systems and rural development, believes Uganda produces enough food but fails to manage post-harvest handling and distribution efficiently. “Every season we see the same pattern—farmers sell cheap, consumers buy expensive, and middlemen benefit,” she says. “The government must invest in cooperatives, storage, and price regulation if the market is to work for everyone.” The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif), Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, says the price of maize in Uganda is influenced by several key factors. He notes that one of the main factors is the volume of maize harvested during the season. A large harvest usually leads to lower prices, while a smaller harvest pushes prices higher. Another critical factor is the availability of markets, especially in neighbouring countries.

He explains that many neighbouring countries currently have low maize stocks, increasing their demand for Ugandan maize. This high regional demand has led to increased maize exports, which in turn pushes up prices within Uganda. “The price of maize is determined by demand. When there is high demand from neighbouring countries, prices go up,” he says, adding that good rains usually result in a better harvest, which can stabilise or reduce prices. PS Kyomukama further notes that many farmers are increasingly using maize as animal feed, which has added pressure to maize supply and contributed to rising prices. Regarding processed products, he states that the price of posho currently ranges between Shs2,000 and Shs2,500 per kilogramme, depending on location and market conditions.



