Football fan dies as six injured in post-match Hoima road crash

At least one man is reported dead and six others injured after a road crash following Friday’s Kitara Football Club (FC) 3-1 comeback, beating Bright Stars FC in Uganda’s top tier league.

The accident, suffered by returning enthusiasts of the high-flying oil city-based club, occurred when a Toyota Wish car they were traveling in crashed at Kakindo Village, just over 10kms from central Hoima.

On Saturday, Kitara FC reported a casualty toll, with spokesperson for the club Geoffrey Tumwesige saying: “The vehicle had seven occupants at the time of the accident. One person commonly known as Junior died on spot.”

He added: “One person sustained a minor scratch. Five people were rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital of whom four are improving and able to talk and walk.”

Tumwesigye, who mid-morning Saturday visited the hospital, reported that “the fifth person (female) sustained serious head injuries- and is in critical condition.”

Asked for an update on the tragedy, on-leave Albertine region police spokesperson Julius Hakiiza said he needed time to gather details on circumstances and cause of the accident.

Deadly-chaotic traffic scenes usually erupt whenever Kitara FC picks victory at the Masindi Municipal Stadium- where the Royals currently host their home games, pending completion of their stadium in neighboring Hoima District due mid-2024.

Masindi District and Hoima City are over 50kms geographically apart in mid-western Uganda.

Football followers from across Uganda were Saturday morning still sending their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased to be buried Sunday.

“Most times, emotions tend to overpower our intelligence especially when Kitara wins. We tend to forget all the risks involving reckless driving, but we shall not celebrate the win when we have no lives,” cautioned Kikuube District councillor for Bugambe, Christopher Nkalu.

Meanwhile, victory at the conclusion of their first-round fixtures pushed Kitara FC to 2nd spot on 29 points from 15 matches but weekend results could influence league position changes.

Log leaders Bul FC host Mbarara City on Saturday while title chasing Vipers SC play home against Busoga United on Sunday.

Kitara FC returned to the Star Times Uganda Premier League after it was sportingly promoted on May 11, 2023.