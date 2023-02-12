Foreign Affairs ministry speaks out on Turkey quake

Following Monday’s devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, the Foreign Affairs ministry has provided an update about Ugandans residing in the affected places.

The ministry has revealed that only three Ugandans whose abode is Diyarbakir, Turkey, were affected. Most Ugandans who reside in Turkey stay put in Ankara, Istanbul, Konya, Izmir and Antalya, which came through the earthquake and its aftershocks largely unscathed.

“The Uganda Embassy in Ankara-Turkey is in constant communication with the authorities of the government of Turkey and the leadership of the Uganda community in Turkey to establish those who have been affected by the aftermath of these earthquakes and offer the necessary assistance to all the distressed Ugandan nationals in the affected areas,” the ministry revealed in a statement, adding that one Ugandan, who is nursing injuries is responding well to treatment in a hospital at Malatic city.

In response to the video of the two Ugandan girls circulating on social media expressing distress, the ministry said the duo was contacted by officials of the Ugandan Embassy in Ankara and remained in constant communication to offer the required support.

The ministry also quashed rumours that Ugandan Turkey-based blogger and government critic, Mr Fred Lumbuye, is dead. It clarified that “there are no reported deaths of any Ugandans.”

The 7.8-magnitude tremor and 1,891 aftershocks had by Saturday left Turkey grappling with a death toll of nearly 21,000 as per the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad).