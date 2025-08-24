Foreign entities without local registration permitted to sue

The Court of Appeal (CoA) has ruled that a company doesn’t need to be registered under the Ugandan Business Names Registration Act and the Partnerships Act for it to have legal standing to sue in Ugandan courts.

The judgment stems from an appeal lodged by South African Vantage Mezzanine Fund II Partnership after a 2022 ruling by Justice Musa Ssekaana, then the head of the High Court’s Civil Division, that they had no right to sue anybody since it was not registered as a partnership in Uganda.

The context is that Vantage, which accuses businessman Patrick Bitature of defaulting on paying a loan facility worth $26m (Shs92b), had dashed to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) asking it to transfer the businessman’s property.

This included shares in Simba Properties Investment Company Ltd; Simba Properties Ltd; Linda Properties Ltd; and Elgon Terrace Hotel Ltd.

The request was rejected. With that, Vantage went to Justice Ssekaana’s court with one primary request: compel URSB to do the transfers. The judge, however, gave them unpalatable news.

“The law in Uganda is prohibitive of such a partnership to operate without registration and penalises the offending party continuously for offending the provision for registration under the partnership Act,” Justice Ssekana averred, adding: “In the present case, the applicant contends that it is a partnership, which means that it must comply with the law which requires registration to have capacity to sue or not to sue in Uganda. The applicant’s status as a recognised entity in South Africa has not been proved to the satisfaction of this court since there is no single registered document that has been produced before this court apart from a few pages of the unregistered partnership agreement.”

Argument

Vantage’s legal team insisted that there is no need to register in Uganda, citing the High Court case of Krone Uganda Ltd versus Kerilee Investments. Therein, Justice Boniface Wamala found that legal capacity is not diminished by boundaries and that once a company is incorporated elsewhere, it has the right to do business in Uganda and by extension to enforce its contractual right. But Justice Ssekaana, who had different ideas, insisted that this was a different case.

“The above decision is quite distinguishable from the present case since it was a company matter and the law never required mandatory registration of such a company unlike in the present case where the nature of partnership requires a mandatory registration whether by a Ugandan partnership or a foreign partnership,” Justice Ssekaana said, adding that it should be appreciated that a partnership operates fluidly and thus the need to ensure proper monitoring through registration, especially where the partners are not using their true surnames or corporate names of all partners which are corporations like in the present case where it is appears to be a partnership of companies whose particulars and place of registration or incorporation is not known.

Justice Ssekaana also rejected Vantage’s argument that foreign partnerships are free to operate in Uganda outside the regulatory registration requirements contained in the Partnerships Act, 2010 and the Business Names Registration Act (Cap 109).

The jurist insisted that Order 30 of the Civil Procedure Rules provides suing and being sued once the partnership has satisfied the mandatory requirements of the law and, therefore, the international partnerships or foreign partnerships just like the Ugandan partnership cannot be recognised once they are not registered since their identities are unknown and it may open the door wide for fraud in their transactions and dealings.

Case restated

However, at the CoA, Justice Esta Nambayo, who wrote the lead judgement, first pointed out that when Vantage faced off with Mr Bitature at the Commercial Court before Justice Stephen Mubiru, URSB, which was a party to the suit, never raised any objection regarding Vantage’s legal status to sue or to be sued.

Justice Nambayo said in her view, it would be wrong for Mr Bitature to sue Vantage, well knowing that it is a partnership, yet when Vantage files a suit against them, they question its capacity to sue them.

“As the respondents had access to courts while seeking justice against the appellant, the appellant should, in the same way, have access to the court in search of justice against the respondents. The search for justice before courts cannot be one-sided,” Justice Nambayo said, adding that locking out Vantage from accessing courts would amount to unequal legal protection by the court, which would contravene Article 21(l) of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda.

On the flip side, Justice Nambayo said Section 4 of the Partnership Act refers to a firm carrying on business in Uganda. The word carrying on business, Justice Nambayo said, connotes ongoing business activity. She pointed out that whilst Section 2 of the Business Names Registration Act, Cap 105 requires all firms and persons to be registered and must have a place of business in Uganda, the same doesn’t apply to foreign lenders like Vantage.

“In my view, a foreign lender who advances a loan facility to a local company or any local person without establishing himself/herself on the ground in Uganda, cannot be said to have established a place of business that requires registration within the meaning of the Partnership Act and/or the Business Names Registration Act,” Justice Nambayo who was supported by Justices Frederick Martin Egonda-Ntende and Eva Luswata, ruled.

Ruling

In the Bitature-Vantage standoff, Justice Nambayo stated that Vantage didn’t have a place of business in Uganda, as it had restricted its efforts to advancing a loan facility to Mr Bitature only upon certain terms agreed upon in their agreement.

“It’s my view that the mere act of lending money without a physical address in Uganda does not create an obligation for the appellant [Vantage] as a foreign lender to register under the Partnership Act and or the Business Names Registration Act,” she said.

“I would find that the appellant has a right to implement the terms of the agreement in Uganda, including instituting proceedings in court for the enforcement of its rights without registering under the Partnership Act and/or the Business Names Registration Act.”