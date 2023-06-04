Foreign pilgrims seek intercession of martyrs 

Hundreds of foreign pilgrims travelled to Uganda to commemorate Martyrs Day at the Anglican and Catholic shrines in Namugongo, Wakiso District.

The pilgrims came from the DR Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, among others.

Nuns at Martyrs Day celebrations at the Catholic shrine on June 3. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

The Congolese faithful told Monitor that they had come to seek peace in their war-ravaged country.

Ms Shelly Yengo, the team leader of the pilgrims that arrived from Congo on Thursday, said: “We have come here to cry to God so that he can save us from the wars in Congo. Lives are being lost every day. We want God through these martyrs to restore peace in Congo” .

Ms Yengo said the 30-member group walked more than 3,000km from DR Congo to Namugongo.

She added: “We are tired of wars, we are always running up and down for safety. Children get separated from their parents during wars, others get killed. We have lost many loved ones, God should intervene.”

Mr Vincent Atugga, a leader of 47 pilgrims from Kenya, said they came to celebrate the day because the martyrs are an inspiration and through them Christians would strengthen their faith in God.

“When we remember these Uganda Martyrs, their history goes into our hearts, that some of them just when they had been baptised into the Christian faith, after a few days or months, they were killed for accepting Jesus Christ,” Mr Atugga said.

Mr Atugga said all Christians should emulate the martyrs.