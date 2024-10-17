Foreigner arrested over alleged defilement of minor in Entebbe

Police in Entebbe Municipality have launched an investigation into the alleged defilement of a minor by a Spanish national, whose name is yet to be identified.

The incident happened on Thursday when a Primary Four pupil at a certain school in the area disappeared during lunchtime and was later found with a male foreigner inside a room.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, the girl left her food on the table, prompting her teacher to inquire about her whereabouts.

“Classmates revealed she had exited the school with a foreigner, locally known as a "muzungu." The teacher and head teacher launched a search, tracing the girl and the foreigner to a nearby house where they were both found,” he said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

Mr Onyango adds that when the suspect was pressed to explain his intentions of taking the girl out of school without notifying the authorities, he claimed to have been tutoring the girl in mathematics subject. Both were taken into custody at Entebbe Police Station.

"The girl will undergo a medical examination to determine if she was defiled," Onyango said. This case bears unsettling similarities to recent child defilement incidents in Uganda, such as cases in Lira, Busia and Isingiro districts.