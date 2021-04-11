Foreigner arrested over issuing fake dollars in Mbale City

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Mbale City in Eastern Uganda are holding two people including a foreign national suspected of issuing fake dollar currency in Mbale City and the surrounding areas.

Allegations indicate that the suspects, armed with breaking implements and master keys- were arrested at ABSA bank on Republic Street in Mbale City with a total of up to 500 million fake US dollars.

Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying “the group is rather big.”

"They were six in number and they were planning to cone some business people in the bank with fake US dollars. We got intelligence information and we swung into action. We managed to arrest two,"Mr Taitika said.

He said they searched the suspects’ vehicle Reg No UBH 377F and recovered 500 million fake US dollars, master keys, handkerchiefs sprayed with chloroform and other equipment used for breaking houses. The vehicle has since been impounded.

According to Mr Taitika, the suspects have been conning people in different Ugandan and Kenyan banks using fake dollars.

Advertisement

He identified the suspects as Mr Rashid Mudebo, 46, a resident of Nangalo Village, Namanyonyi Sub County in Mbale city and Ms Jackline Anzirini, 35, a resident of Matayosi in Busia- Kenya.

Police says the suspects were apprehended following tips provided by informants at the bank. Police have started investigation over the fake dollars.

"We are still hunting for others, about four people, who are still on the run," he noted.

He said the suspects who are currently detained at Mbale Central Police Station will be charged with being in possession of breaking implements and attempting to rob a bank under police file case SD REF.92/9/04/2021.

Police said the suspects had master keys for breaking the doors and filled perfume bottles they would use to make their victims unconscious.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the operation was commanded by the acting DPC Mbale, Mr Arafat Kato.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com