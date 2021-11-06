Former BoU deputy governor Robert Elangot dies at 87

Former secretary and deputy governor Bank of Uganda, Robert Elangot has died, his daughter announced Saturday.

Ms Faith Elizabeth Akiteng said her 87-year-old father who once served as secretary Bank of Uganda between 1971 and 1981 and deputy governor from 1981 to 1986 passed on at Kampala Hospital after battling failing health since 2015.

"Since 2015, he has been in and out of hospital. He had prostate cancer which was treated in India. On September 18, he felt unwell and we brought him from the village and he was admitted at Nakasero Hospital where he was being treated for Ascites," she said.

She added that on September 25, he was discharged from hospital but on October 8, he developed a mild stroke and he was rushed to Kampala Hospital where they have been treating bacterial infections and stroke.

After retiring, Elangot has been chairing different financial institutions like the Microfinance Support Centre, Uganda Commercial Bank, Cairo Bank among others.

He was a director at Milton Obote Foundation and Uganda House Investments.

The family said burial arrangements would announced later.



