Former BoU secretary, deputy governor Elangot signs off 

His signature was one of the most elaborate and easily recognisable on our legal tender banknotes in the 1980s.

But self-made former secretary and also deputy central bank governor Robert Ochole Elangot has signed off his last worldly duties.

Elangot died on Saturday morning last week.

But when news of his death filtered in, the family sent out a list of persons or families to be informed.

This spoke volumes of the calibre of the man and the people Elangot related with and the company that he kept in his long career in the financial corridors. The list reflected household names in Teso and more or less who is who in Uganda’s history of national development.

Among them were list of prominent families of the departed and living personages who included those who have walked the corridors of civil service and power from Obote I to Obote II regimes, through the Idi Amin rule, and the Museveni era.

Among these were families of the late George William Ongenge, who interpreted Milton Obote’s speeches in Ateso; Cyril Christopher Ochen, the secretary manager of the all-powerful Teso Cooperative Union; George William Oguli, an educationist and the first principal of Soroti Flying School, and Peter Ekodeu, an educationist and later permanent secretary.

Others notified were families of the late Mackay Elesu, who worked with the Education Service Commission, Mr Enabu an educationist, Henry Onaba, a commissioner for Agriculture, Patrick Esabu, a commissioner Agriculture and later District Commissioner, Astaliko Ongwara, a Sub-county chief, Ateker Ejalu, former journalist and minister, late MP Cuthbert Obwangor, who was both Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Charles Okui, an industrialist, Stanislaus Okurut, a teacher, minister of Transport and Works, Jonathan Ekochu, a teacher and later personal secretary to President Amin, Eria Paulo Engulu, a former judge and MP, and minister during Obote I, the David Anyoti family that had ministers during Obote I and Obote II.

Other living senior citizens associated with Elangot are NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, Capt Mike Mukula, FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Alliance for National Transformation Secretary General Alice Alaso, Stanislaus Isiagi, Paul Erongot, Ben Etonu, John Amuriat, Samson Esudu, Frances Akello, Ojakala Malinga, Dr William Martin Engulu, Prof Zadoki Otojoka Adolu, Prof Opio Epelu, Prof Robert Ikoja Odongo, Capt David Enabu, George William Odeke, Faustino Odeke, Besweri Opio, Besweri Akabwai, Matayo Akileng, Gen Joseph Arocha and Col William Omaria.

Top on the list were President Museveni, his niece and the Vice President Jessica Alupo Epel, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali, His Highness the emorimor Papa Augustine Osuban, all ministers from Teso, all Members of Parliament of Teso region, the governor and all staff of Bank of Uganda, all religious leaders, LC5 chairpersons, RDCs, mayors, CAOs, town clerks and Members of Milton Obote Foundation, in that order.

Elangot was born to a colonial chief Paul Ochole and Abigail Agwang on July 27, 1934.

He was then raised in the plains of Aketa in Usuk County, Katakwi District.

Between 1942 and 1954, he attended Elementary, Junior and Senior Secondary school in Katakwi Primary School; Ngora Primary School; Ngora High School and Nabumali High School respectively before attaining his Cambridge Ordinary Level Certification.

Through all these stages, “Uncle Bob’s” star shone brighter and brighter as he proved himself a man endowed with immense intelligence and unmatched popularity at School.

Starting off as a labour officer in 1955 in Uganda Protectorate, Elangot underwent professional training as an administrative officer in 1959 which led to his appointment to the Uganda Civil Service in 1960.

In 1962, he trained at Her Majesty’s Treasury, London, earning a promotion to assistant district commissioner, and serving in Arua, Gulu, Masindi, Hoima and Fort Portal.

His stellar performance earned him the responsibility to manage Finance and Establishment Matters in the Office of the Prime Minister before his posting to Teso District Administration in 1963 as the administrative secretary at a time when the Iteso of Ngora and Serere were at loggerheads.

Because of Elangot’s tact and diplomacy, President Obote asked him to mediate and resolve the conflicts, which he successfully defused.

Shortly after, Elangot was appointed Acting Undersecretary, Ministry of Housing and Labour, where he led a delegation to Ghana to benchmark innovations in housing. Upon return, Elangot advocated the adoption of similar housing policies, which led to his appointment as first Secretary of National Housing Corporation in 1964.

During his funeral service at All Saints Church in Kampala on Thursday, Mr Micheal Atingo Ego, the deputy governor, Bank of Uganda, told mourners “Uncle Bob”, as bank staff called him, and the Late Joseph Mubiru, were the founding executives of the Bank of Uganda (BoU).

Mr Atingo Ego said Elangot, as one of the original stewards of the central bank, had a great reserve of institutional memory, which he decided to write down in a book so as not to distort the history of a financial institution he led, the Uganda Development Bank (UDB).

Elangot picked keen interest in economics after independence and undertook a course in Central Banking at the Bank of England, leading to his appointment as first secretary, Bank of Uganda.

Former First Lady Miria Obote says because of Elangot’s incorruptible character and integrity, President Obote, who nick named him Cock Robin, appointed Elangot as a special duties officer at the Ministry of Finance to prepare the foundation for establishing the Uganda Development Bank, where he also served as secretary from 1972 to 1979.

She says in 1976, Elangot was appointed governor and director of the Milton Obote Foundation and Uganda House Investments Ltd, which positions he held until his death last week.

In 1979, he was re-appointed as secretary, Bank of Uganda.

In 1981 and 1982, he attended banking courses at Nomra Institute Japan and at the Federal Reserve Bank of Pakistan.

Upon return, he was appointed deputy governor, Bank of Uganda, a position he served in until 1986.

In 1991, Elangot took over as director, Uganda Commercial Bank.

In 2001, Elangot served as a chairman, Board of Directors Katakwi & Soroti Rural Development Trust (KASO) and as director, Cairo International Bank. After retirement from Public Service, Elangot’s services were still required by the present government.

In recognition of his passion and integrity, Elangot became instrumental in the establishment of Microfinance Support Centre and also served as its chairperson.

Prof Pius Okong, the chairman of burial organising committee, says Elangot was a passionate entrepreneur running several businesses in plastics, agriculture, clothing, and real estate but above all, he believed that microfinance was a solution to small scale businesses.

Prof Okong believes that Elangot’s association with other political leaders in Teso groomed icons such as Curthbert Obwangor, David Anyoti and Silvanus Isiagi, who awakened the agricultural sector along with cooperative marketing.

It is no coincidence that as Elangot is being laid to rest, his niece, Maj Jessica Alupo Epel, is sitting vice president of the country.

In the corporate world Elangot had stints as director of Shell Uganda Ltd; Wood Industries Corporation; African Textile Mill, Mbale, and National Insurance Corporation; Four ways Group of Companies.

He was also a member at the Central Executive of AFRACA, and AAPAM National Chapter.

In education, Elangot was a council member, Makerere University, a director Uganda College of Commerce, and a Board member of Teso College Aloet.

Together with Prof Adolu Otojoka, they advocated the policy to remove the admission criteria into schools based on religion in the faith-based schools. This policy was adopted in Teso and because of its success, it was adopted for the entire country.

Teso College Aloet is one of the schools that were founded in 1955 based on this policy.

Elangot spoke more than 10 local languages that included Ateso, Runyakitara, Ngakarimojong, Luganda, Lusoga, and Swahili, among others.

One cannot talk about the history of Teso without talking about the insurgency in Teso.

Prof Mercel Andrew Otim, the late Elangot personal physician, recalls that during the insurgency in Teso in the 1990s, when many Iteso had fled to exile, in 1991 when Prof Otim went to Nairobi for a conference, Col Omaria, who was in exile and another professor whose name he declined to mention, approached Prof Otim asking him to find ways of talking to President Museveni to pardon them and allow them return to Uganda.

Upon his return to Uganda, security agents accosted him asking what he was doing with rebels in Nairobi.

When he narrated the request from Col Omaria to Elangot, he fixed an appointment with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe, the discussions they held in Entebbe marked the beginning of the end of the Teso insurgency.

Elangot will be laid to rest today at Osuguro, Aketa farm home on Kateta Road in Serere District.

He leaves behind a widow, Frances Tino Elangot, five children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Fare-thee-well Robert Ochole Elangot.