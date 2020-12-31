Former boxer Justin Juuko released

By Frederic Musisi More by this Author

The army has this evening released without charge, former international boxer Mr Justin Juuko, after almost 19 days in detention, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Mr Juuko and a colleague, Mr Garypo Mayanja were arrested by Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence on offences of treachery contrary to Section 129(C) of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Act and illegal possession of firearms contrary to Section 3(1) and (2) (a) of the Firearms Act.

Mr Juuko was due to be arraigned in the General Court martial but his lawyer, Mr Justinian Kateera said Court had exercised its discretion to withdraw the charges pending further investigation.



