Former Busia LCV chairman found dead in bed

Deceased. Former Busia District LCV chairman, Patrick Mande Wedakule. Photo | Courtesy

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula  &  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Mr Laban Wandera, the district secretary for health and education, said Wedakule's body was discovered by one of his workers at his home in Mululumbi Village, Dabani Sub County, with speculation rife that he died in his sleep on Sunday night.

Residents of Busia District on Monday woke up to devastating news of the mysterious death of their former LCV chairman, Patrick Mande Wedakule.

