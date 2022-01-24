Former Busia LCV chairman found dead in bed

Residents of Busia District on Monday woke up to devastating news of the mysterious death of their former LCV chairman, Patrick Mande Wedakule.

Mr Laban Wandera, the district secretary for health and education, said Wedakule's body was discovered by one of his workers at his home in Mululumbi Village, Dabani Sub County, with speculation rife that he died in his sleep on Sunday night.

"We were surprised to receive information that Wadakule,67, was dead because we last saw him on Sunday evening when he waved to us while driving back home," Mr Wandera, who is also the district councilor for Dabani Sub County, said.

Mr Patrick Omeja, a worker at the deceased's home, said he has been greeting his boss every morning before he leaves, but when he came to his bedroom on Monday morning, he tried calling him but he reportedly didn't respond.

"When he failed to respond, I went to the window of his room, pushed the curtains only to see foam oozing from his mouth and discovered he had died," Mr Omeja said.

Close friends and family members said the deceased spent most of Sunday in a jovial mood with his younger brother, David Wedakule, who confirmed this narrative.

"He came to my pork joint in jovial moods and placed an order which we ate together while discussing family matters; later, he was joined by friends who bought him some beers before leaving," he said.

He said he was, however, surprised when people started calling him on Monday morning, asking about the death of his brother.

Detectives from Busia Police Station visited the home and, with the help of residents, broke the door to access Wedakule’s bedroom.

The bedroom was later restricted to only detectives who deemed it a potential crime scene.

About the deceased

Mr Wedakula was the Busia District LCV chairman between 2006 and 2011 but lost his bid to seek reelection.

Mr Hassan Opio Bwire, the former municipal council Mayor, who was a district secretary for finance at the time Mr Wedakule was the chairperson, described him as "a straightforward person who contributed a lot to the development of the district".

Away from politics, Mr Wedakule was an entrepreneur who invested in the hotel business, including Hanahange Hotel in Busia Town; Sangalo Beach in Majanji, a clearing firm, and a dozen other businesses that employed several youths in the district.