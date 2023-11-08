Former CID boss Bakiza accorded three-gun salute at sendoff

The Uganda police on Wednesday honored the deceased former director of criminal investigations, Chris John Bakiza, 69, with a three-gun salute during his burial ceremony that took place at his ancestral home in Mushenyi B village, Butanda Sub County, Kabale District.

Bakiza died on Saturday at Mulago national referral hospital after battling cancer for a long time.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth-Ochola was represented by the protocol team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zulah Gunyana and the Kigezi regional police commander, ACP Ibrahim Saiga.

The burial ceremony was held at Habubure playground in Butanda Sub County Kabale District a few meters to the deceased’s home where hundreds of mourners gathered to eulogize and condole with the family members and the diocesan secretary of Diocese of Kigezi Rev Canon Milton Nkurunungi represented the bishop of Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna.

Speakers at the burial ceremony described the deceased former police officer as a mentor, role model, an author, smart in brain and dressing and a steward who inspired many youths in the area to join the police force.

His sister, Ms Aidah Mehangye, who represented the family members, his wife Ms Robinah Bakiza and the church leaders led by the diocesan secretary of Diocese of Kigezi Rev Canon Milton Nkurunungi hailed the deceased for accepting Jesus Christ as his personal savior before he died.

“Chris John Bakiza used to preach the word of God to all the people that came to see him in the hospital while he was sick. His approach strengthened all the family members, friends and relatives that came to see him in the hospital. We are grateful to the administration of the Uganda police force for giving him an official burial although he was a retired police officer,” Ms Mehangye said.

She added that as they witnessed the sendoff of their relative, they were also grateful to God for using him to serve his people, especially in the legal department where he offered free legal services to the less privileged.

In his message read to the mourners by the Kigezi Regional Police Commander, ACP Ibrahim Saiga and the protocol officers led by ACP Gunyana, Mr Ochola hailed Bakiza for his dedicated services to the police force before he voluntarily retired from the force in 2002.

The state minister for trade industry and cooperatives, Mr David Bahati who doubles as Ndorwa West MP where Bakiza hailed from described his demise as a big loss, not only to Kabale District but the country at large.

While preaching at the burial ceremony, the secretary of Kigezi diocese, Rev Can Milton Nkurunungi urged mourners to emulate Bakiza by accepting Jesus Christ as their lord and savior if they want to inherit God’s kingdom in heaven.

“Earthly wealth is good, poverty is bad but wealth without God is nothing. Use your time on earth to serve God and his people because what you do on earth defines what you are and what you will be after leaving this earth planet. I am happy that Chris John Bakiza died after accepting Jesus Christ as his lord and savior because this is an investment for eternal life,” Rev Can Nkurunungi said.

The orphans led by Fiona Bakiza described their late father as a loving man who cared for them by paying school fees, in addition to guiding them as they pursued their education.