Former CJ Katureebe’s son loses again to cousin

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal has dismissed two consolidated petitions filed by incumbent MP Twesigye John Ntamuhiira and Mr David Katureebe Tugume, the son of former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, challenging the July 17 Bunyaruguru Constituency primaries.

The decision confirms Mr Cadet Benjamin Buturo, a cousin of Mr Katureebe, as the duly elected NRM flagbearer for Rubirizi District ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

In their petitions, the two candidates accused the NRM electoral commission and Mr Buturo of “massive electoral malpractice”, citing alleged forgery of Declaration of Results (DR) forms, voter bribery, intimidation at polling stations, and deliberate disenfranchisement of their supporters.

They argued the alleged irregularities rendered the results unreliable and sought either annulment of the election or the declaration of Mr Twesigye as the winner.

After reviewing submissions, the tribunal found insufficient evidence to prove the claims. It ruled there was “no credible proof” that DR forms were altered or that bribery and intimidation had significantly influenced the outcome.

Most testimonies, it noted, were hearsay. “The tribunal examined the issue of DR forms stamped with the Resident District Commissioner’s official seal. However, the mere presence of such a stamp does not, in itself, amount to falsification, fabrication, or manipulation of results.

No credible evidence was presented to demonstrate that the figures on the DR forms were altered, forged, or inconsistent with the results as counted at the polling stations. To the contrary, no evidence was added to show that the said stamp disrupted voting in several polling stations where the RDC’s stamp appeared,” the ruling stated.

Official results from the primaries showed Mr Buturo securing 18,020 votes (61 percent), followed by Mr Twesigye with 9,971 votes (33 percent), while Mr Katureebe polled 1,791 votes (6 percent).

The tribunal also noted that even if the alleged irregularities were considered, the margin between the winner and the runners-up was too wide to alter the outcome.

Mr Jude Byamukama, Mr Buturo’s lawyer, welcomed the ruling, saying: “All candidates in Rubirizi District had agreed to use the RDC’s stamp on declaration forms to avoid forgeries.”

The tribunal also upheld the victories of Napak Woman MP Faith Nakut and Budama Woman MP Nole Kataike Babula. Ms Nakut’s rival, Naome Stella Nyomera, had sought annulment of results from Loron, Lorengechora, and Iriiri counties, alleging falsification, ineligible voters, and tallying errors.

The tribunal dismissed the claims as unsubstantiated. Ms Nakut said she was “happy that the will of the people has been served” and pledged to “complete the projects I started in my first term.”

Ms Babula said she was ready to mobilise support for President Museveni.