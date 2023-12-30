Former Cranes, Express winger Buwembo dead

Former Uganda Cranes and Express Football Club left winger, Ibrahim Buwembo, is dead. He died on Friday in Mengo Hospital after an illness.

Highly controversial in his heyday, he won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with Uganda Cranes in 1992.

He was also part of the Express side that won the 2001 Uganda Cup. A nomad, he played for State House, Coffee, Super Cubs, Simba and clubs in the Middle East.

In Buwembo’s later life, he had several run-ins with club administrators over his dealings with players who he sold to Asia, particularly Vietnam.

Buwembo cut his niche as a radio sports pundit, appearing on several programmes over the past decade.