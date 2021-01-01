Former deputy PM Paul Etyang is dead

By Joseph Omollo More by this Author

Former Third deputy Prime Minister and minister of Labor and Disaster Preparedness Paul Orono Etyang has died. He breathed his last, on Thursday December 31, 2020 at round 11am at International Hospital Kampala where he was under intensive care after he reportedly succumbed to Covid-19.

He died at the age of 83.

According to David Shapil one of his relatives, the deceased died while he was under treatment.

He said burial arrangements are ongoing adding that they have also written to the government and that they are waiting for its position before they can come up with the final arrangements of the burial date.

Etyang was the director of Rock Mambo radio FM in Tororo District.

What people say about his death

Tororo South county Member of Parliament Mr Frederick Angura described the death as a big blow to the people of Tororo county.

"Mzee Orono was our mentor especially for us who are young in politics," he says.

According to Mr. Ignitius Okong Okiror one of the elders in Tororo, the late had been instrumental in agitation of self autonomy for the Iteso in Tororo county and always championed unity.

To Ojwang Obbo the chairperson of Uganda People's Congress party in the district, the late was a real diplomat who would advise and cherished exchange of ideas relating to development.

"We had loved him but God loved him more. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Former Tororo county member of Parliament Godfrey Ekanya, says he came to know the deceased at the age of 10 years where during their confirmation, he encouraged them to uphold respect for humanity, embrace work and disassociate from corrupt tendencies that God hates.

Mr Emmanuel Osuna, the former Tororo district LC5 chairperson says he is so saddened by Mzee Etyang’s death adding that he was a beneficiary of his mentorship.

Yeri Apollo Ofwono the Tororo Municipality Member of Parliament says the late fought and advocated for the growth of the Catholic faith and above all establishment of parishes to ease administration.

He says he is aware that the late was among the brains behind establishment of Cairo International Bank which he says has played a big role in boosting the country's economy.

"Your legacy was one that was very inspiring,” he said.

Who is Paul Orono Etiang

He was born in 1938 in Kinyil village Mella sub county Tororo District to the late Keziron Orono and Merabu Achom Adacat.

He attended his primary school in Kwapa ANC in Kwapa sub county, joined his O' level at Ngora High School and Busoga College Mwiri for his Advanced Level.

He later joined Makerere University where he attained a Bachelors of Arts degree in Political science.

He was made district commissioner in 1964, posted to Gulu and later transfered to Jinja.

In 1968, he was appointed Uganda's ambassador to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic, the present day Russia.

In 1971 he served as the minister for Transport and Communication.

In 1975 he was appointed as Assistant Secretary General for the Organisation of African Unity.

In 1980, he served as minister for transport.

In 1986 he was appointed as minister for regional and Cooperation affairs.

In 1995 he represented Tororo county in the Constituency Assembly and in 1998 he represented Tororo county as a Member of Parliament where he was appointed third deputy Prime Minister and minister in charge Labour and Disaster Preparedness.