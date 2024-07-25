Former Deputy RCC Burora granted bail

Court has ordered the embattled former Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Herbert Anderson Burora to restrain from posting anything misleading against the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Annet Among on his social media handles.

The presiding Chief Magistrate at Buganda Road Court, Mr Ronald Kayiizi made the order as one of the conditions while granting Mr Burora bail on July 25.

“The applicant has complied with paragraph 4 of the bail guidelines. He has provided to this court his Local Council letter from the place of his residence and his identification documents. The state has called him a nomadic that keeps on changing location but bit as it may the court takes his wife's residence as his home , I find the sureties substantial and release the accused on bail,” Mr Kayiizi ruled.

Mr Kayiizi also ordered Mr Burora to pay a cash bail of Shs5 million while his each of his sureties, a non cash bond of Shs50 million, he deposits his passport in court and should not leave Uganda without leave of court.

“The accused is hereby ordered not to post on all his social media handles anything that disguises Hon Annet Among or make reference to her personal office and if he does so the bail shall be canceled. This order shall remain in force until this case is heard and finally disposed of. The case is adjourned to August 21,” Mr Kayiizi held.

Mr Burora faces eight charges of hate speech and malicious information which are all contrary to the Computer Misuse Act. He has since denied the accusations against him.

Prosecution in the offence of hate speech states that between March 2024 and June 2024 in the areas of Kampala District or thereabout while using a computer via X handle “@harderHB”, Mr Burora shared information that Ms Anita Annet Among the speaker of Parliament is a torturer, kidnapper, murderer and corrupt which information is likely to ridicule or degrade or demean and promote hostility against her.