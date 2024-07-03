Former deputy RCC Burora remanded over spreading hate speech

The former Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Rubaga Division, Mr Herbert Anderson Burora, has been remanded to Luzira prison over charges of spreading malicious information.

Mr Burora was arraigned before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Mr Ronald Kayiizi, who read out two charges: hate speech and malicious information contrary to the Computer Misuse Act, which he denied.

The chief magistrate remanded Mr Burora until July 9, citing the need to resolve the issue of the charge sheet's legality before hearing the bail application. This decision was prompted by the chief state attorney, Mr Richard Birivubuka, seeking more time to respond to the submissions made by Mr Burora's defense team, which contended that the charge sheet was defective.

The defense team, led by Mr. David Kamukama, argued that the charge sheet failed to specify how Mr Burora demeaned the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, or provide evidence of the alleged offense.

"It is a contention that this charge sheet is defective; the particulars of the charge sheet must contain facts of the offenses to which the accused is charged with," Mr Kamukama submitted. "It shall be necessary to give the nature of the offense. In the circumstances, it is our prayer that you find this charge sheet defective and the accused person set free from custody."

The prosecution, led by Mr Birivubuka, Ms Joan Keko, and Ivan Kyazze, states that Mr Burora, between March and June 2024, in the areas of Kampala District or thereabout, while using a computer via the handle "hander HB," shared information likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean and promote hostility against the Speaker of Parliament.

On the second count, the prosecution alleges that Mr Burora shared malicious information relating to the Speaker.