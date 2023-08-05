Former district land boss charged over trespass, malicious damage 

The grade one magistrate in Mukono has charged the former Mukono District land committee chairman with two counts of trespass and malicious damage.

Jackson Twinamatsiko appeared before magistrate Peace Elizabeth Lamono on Thursday who charged him but later granted bail.

The prosecution contends that on March 16, 2023, Twinamatsiko hired a group of goons who demolished Maj Mark Wanyama's house and also cut down his eucalyptus trees at Mbeya Island, Katosi in Mukono District.

Mr Wanyama's lawyer, Asiimwe Cripus from Mwesigwa Rukutana and Company Advocates said his client bought the 25-acre piece of land from Francis Tyaba and he has all the documents.

"My client has all the documents of the contested land that proves that he is the lawful owner," counsel Asiimwe submitted.

However, Mr Twinamasiko's lawyer, Stephen Turyatunga claimed that his client was the first to buy the said piece of land from Francis Tyaba.

He said that Tyaba later sold the same piece of land to Maj Wanyama at a high price which caused the wrangles.

"The case was filed at Mukono High Court to determine the rightful owner of the land but it's still pending judgement," he said.

Twinamasiko was granted a cash bail of Shs3,000,000 and his three sureties were each bonded at Shs10 million, not cash.