Former EC commissioner Buruku dies

By  Derrick Wandera

  • Alongside two other commissioners, Buruku rejected government’s legal opinion and allowed Dr Kizza Besigye to be nominated from Luzira Prisons to stand for president in 2006.

Former Electoral Commission (EC) commissioner Tom Walter Buruku died early yesterday, aged 78, his family and former employer have confirmed. He was Ghana’s honorary consul in Uganda.

