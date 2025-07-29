Former Egyptian Ambassador Angualia dies in motorcycle crash

Residents of Maracha District are mourning the death of Mr Richard Laus Angualia, Uganda’s former Ambassador to Egypt and a two-time parliamentary aspirant for Maracha Constituency.

Angualia was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on the evening of July 29 near Abi-Zardi in Arua City, as he returned from Arua to his home in Maracha District.

According to eyewitness accounts, Angualia was riding a motorcycle while carrying a passenger when he collided head-on with another motorcyclist. Both riders died on the spot, while Angualia’s passenger survived the crash and is currently admitted to Oriajini Hospital.

Speaking to Monitor, Mr Jimmy Oraku, the late Angualia’s brother, confirmed the death.

“As I speak to you now, I am at Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary. I want to confirm to you that my brother is dead and the body is in the mortuary,” Oraku said.

“Other details about my brother I may not say rightly at this time, but the road crash he was involved in was a nasty one,” he added.

Mr Collins Asea, the West Nile Regional Police spokesperson, also confirmed the incident.

“It is true, and our traffic police officers are on the ground to get more details of the accident,” Mr Asea said.

About Angualia

Mr Angualia contested for the Maracha County MP seat in 2011 and 2016, although unsuccessfully. Following his political bids, he was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni as Uganda’s Ambassador to Egypt and the Middle East.

After his diplomatic service, he returned to Arua where he engaged in farming and later joined academia. At the time of his death, he was a lecturer at Kyambogo University and Uganda Management Institute (UMI).