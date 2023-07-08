Former Erute North MP, three others die in road crash

The former Member of Parliament for Erute North in Lira District, Charles Angiro Gutomoi and three others have died in a road crash.

The Saturday morning crash happened at Ayago along Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach-Nebbi road after the driver of the car they were driving in lost control before it overturned several times.

Nebbi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) , Mr Robert Abak, said the victims were traveling for a traditional marriage ceremony at Unjuku ward in Nebbi Municipality.

"The three died on the spot and others who are injured have been rushed for treatment at a nearby health center in Nwoya District. I haven't confirmed how many people the vehicle was carrying at the moment and the type of vehicle they were traveling in," Mr Abak said.

But the MP for Otuke County and Onywal Ipyeda deputy clan head, Mr Paul Omara, also confirmed in a message to his fellow MPs that: "Colleagues, it is with deep sadness that I announce the death of Hon Angiro Gutomoi Abac Acon who died in a motor accident this morning near Olwiyo on the road to Nebbi."

Mr Omara added: "I am told they were travelling in a Noah car which overturned and four people died on the spot."

Gutomoi was the Awitong clan head of Onywal Ipyeda clan. He was also legislator in the 10th Parliament.

By the time of filing this report, police were still in frantic rescue of the survivors as investigations into the exact cause of the crash continues.

According to the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, Gutomoi was known for his passion on issues of education, health, and rural development, among others during his time as a legislator.