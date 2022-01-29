Breaking News: Former Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Former Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Former Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo is dead

Job

By  Job Bwire

Online Editor

Daily Monitor

Former Ethics Minister Rev Fr Simon Lokodo is dead.
Fr Lokodo, a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) died Saturday morning in Geneva, Switzerland, according to a statement from the rights body.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.