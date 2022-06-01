Former Gayaza High School head teacher dies at 94

Gayaza High School and its Old Girls (OGs) are mourning their former head teacher, Sheelagh Ardill Warren, who passed away on Sunday in the UK aged 94.

The cause of her death is still unknown although reports from people who were close to her show that she died in her sleep.

According to a statement by the Gayaza Alumnae Network (GAN), Warren was admitted to Frimley Park Hospital Surrey on May 22 before passing on a week later.

The statement, which is signed by the GAN chairperson, Ms Judith Banya, states that the deceased’s family will inform them about the funeral arrangements.

Warren served as Gayaza’s head teacher from 1972 to 1990. She was succeeded by Ms Ruth Nvumetta Kavuma.

Warren is remembered as a professional and principled administrator, who was passionate about elevating the academic status of the girl-child.

OGs described her as a great pillar on which their success is built.

According to a statement posted on the Instagram page of Gayaza Old Girls’ Association, the late Warren started teaching at school in 1957.

“She, together with Miss Hobday, were very instrumental in composing the Gayaza anthem just before she left. She also led the school during the most turbulent times,” the post reads.

A Facebook page titled; Remembering Miss Sheelagh Ardill Warren of Gayaza High School, revealed that she was in good spirits when OGs recently visited her.

“She was cheerful and alert. We chatted a bit but were careful not to exert her. She spoke about Gayaza and, with remarkable detail, told us about an incident that happened in 1972,” the post states.

“We played her a couple of audio messages from OGs and her face lit up as she recognised their WhatsApp pictures,” it said, adding that the best part was when they played her an audio reading of Psalms 103.

Eulogising the late Warren, Dr Muniini K. Mulera, a social and political observer, said the late Warren was the daughter of the Rev Jack Warren, a Church Missionary Society missionary, who was the fourth head teacher of Kigezi High School.

“Sheelagh was born in Kabaare in November 1927. The family returned to England on holiday in 1929. Rev Warren died there,” Dr Muniini wrote.

Several OGs took to social media to eulogise the former head teacher.

Ms Nabukeera Nakatudde through her twitter handle, said: “RIP Miss Warren. No student ever forgets a great teacher/headmistress. One of the best. Thank you.”

Ms Joan Kayaga Nkolo tweeted: “Sweet “Miss Warren. Rest with the angels. Thank you for the positive impact on our lives. We truly appreciate it. (Member of class ‘89).”She is remembered as a disciplinarian.

The late Warren wrote a book, Come Back at Two, which was first published in 1993.