Former head of public service John Mitala passes on

The former Head of Public Service, John Mitala is dead, a close family member has said.

He is said to have died last evening after spending months in hospital.

After more than 48 years in public service, Dr Mitala in September last year handed over office as the head of public service and secretary to cabinet to Lucy Nakyobe, the former State House comptroller.

During the handover, the minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda hailed Mitala as a distinguished civil servant, who had left a trail of being incorruptible. Babalanda said unlike many civil servants who look at government jobs as means of getting rich, Mitala’s name had never been cited in any corruption scandal.

"Your outstanding performance will be remembered for a very long time in the Public Service of Uganda and generally in the East African Community. You have exhibited the highest qualities of a civil servant - a true proponent of the civil service and code of ethics. Many Ugandans believe that serving in a public office means enriching oneself with quick monies. However, for the time that I have known you, sir, I have not heard your name in any public scandal. I want you, and request you to maintain this level of integrity for the remaining part of your service to humanity," said Ms Babalanda.