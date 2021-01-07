Former High Court judge Kibuuka-Musoke dies

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Retired High Court judge, Vincent Kibuuka-Musoke has died.

According to a family friend and former workmate at the Judiciary, Mr Joseph Matovu, the retired judge breathed his last on Thursday at around 11am at Nsambya Hospital.

He died at 71 years due to kidney related complications.

According to Mr Matovu, Justice Musoke was admitted to Nsambya Hospital 10 days ago after he developed kidney complications.

He adds that on Wednesday evening, he felt much better and requested to be taken back home where he spent a night but his condition worsened and he was rushed back the following day and died moments later.

Justice Musoke who retired from the judicial service over seven years ago, will be remembered for his prolific writing of election petition judgments.

Advertisement

This was because it was very hard to fault and overturn his decisions even on appeal by higher courts.

He retired from the Judiciary in 2014 as the Masaka Resident Judge, two years before his actual retirement due to ill health.

awesaka@ug.nationmedia.com