Former Kapchorwa LCV chairperson Chepkurui Songhor dies at 69

Leaders in Sebei Sub-region are mourning the death of the immediate former LCV chairperson of Kapchorwa District, Christopher Chepkurui Songhor.

Songhor, 69, died on Monday at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted with diabetes.

He’s hailed for playing a key role in fighting against poverty through advocacy and promotion of education.



He also served as head teacher Sebei College Tegeres and Nkoma Secondary School in Mbale City before joining elective politics.

He also served as Resident District Commissioner (RDC) between 2006 to 2012 for Bukwo and Oyam districts before he was elected as district Chairperson.

The deceased's daughter, Ms Chemusto Conslate, eulogized her father as a simple, down to earth man with brilliant ideas.

"Dad was a simple man, down to earth with brilliant ideas. He had a forgiving heart. He brought us up with a purpose in life," Ms Chemusto said.