Former Kapchorwa woman MP Gertrude Kulany dies

Former Kapchorwa District Constituent Assembly member and Woman Member of Parliament Gertrude Kulany has died.

Family sources say Kulany died this morning at Kampala Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She has also been receiving treatment from Nairobi and India hospitals.

She was 69 years old at the time of death.

Kulany served in the Constituent Assembly in 1994 and later represented Kapchorwa District as a Woman MP from 2001 to 2006.

Details to follow..

