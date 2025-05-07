Former LRA commander champions vocational skilling for ex-rebels

Former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) top commander Ali Acaye has announced plans to establish a carpentry workshop in his home village of Pabbo Olinga, Pabbo Sub-county in Amuru District.

The initiative aims to train and reintegrate other former LRA abductees and fighters into society through vocational skills.

Acaye, who defected two years ago at the rank of Major General in the LRA, is infamous for leading atrocities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Despite having prior experience in woodwork, he recently completed a six-month specialised vocational training alongside 51 other male former fighters.

Two of Acaye’s wives, who defected with him, were among 53 female former abductees who graduated in tailoring and fashion design.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by Dr Kenneth Omona, the minister of State for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation. The vocational training was conducted by Terra Renaissance, a non-governmental organisation, with support from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and PAX, a Dutch NGO.

Acaye said receiving unconditional amnesty from the government has inspired him to help rebuild the same communities he once tormented.

“Now that I am back home, I want to rebuild not only my life but also help others do the same,” he said. “The workshop is not just for survival—it’s to train young people with skills that can help them lead better lives,” he said. He also appealed for forgiveness.

“We did everything under duress. We thank God for bringing us home alive,” he said.

Some of the vocational training graduates are Congolese nationals. Besides technical skills, the ex-combatants received psychosocial support, land, and cash assistance.

Gen Salim Saleh, through his foundation, donated Shs53 million in start-up capital to the ex-rebels. Acaye and 13 of his fighters were repatriated from the CAR to Uganda in July 2023 and received at Entebbe Air Force Base by top military and government officials. They were accompanied by 14 women and 33 children.

Babida Agogo, a Congolese national and one of the tailoring graduates, said the training had transformed her life.

“I had never seen a classroom before. Now I can sew, and I’ve even learned to write my name. This is a life-changing opportunity,” she said.

Resettlement plan

To support reintegration, the government and its partners have established 10 settlement villages for former abductees across Alero, Lacekocot, Atiak, Patongo, Kitgum, Pabbo, and Gulu. Each village includes modest housing and two acres of land.

Mr Jimmy Otema, the team leader at Terra Renaissance, encouraged the former fighters to focus on their future. “Do not dwell on the past. Let the skills you’ve gained empower you to live a dignified life.”

Rwot David Onen Acana II, the Acholi Paramount Chief, urged the former fighters to earn a living through decent means and to avoid crime: “Some ex-LRA members who returned earlier ended up in prison after engaging in robbery. Don’t follow that path,” he said.

He also encouraged them to formalise their marriages according to Acholi customs. Each of the 133 returnees and their spouses received an amnesty certificate and a Shs264,000 settlement package from the Amnesty Commission.

Mr Denis Nkwasibwe, the commissioner for Amnesty in the Acholi sub-region, warned that amnesty is a one-time offer. “Once you are granted amnesty, you cannot receive it again. If you return to the bush, you’ll be on your own. Be grateful that President Museveni has pardoned you,” he said.