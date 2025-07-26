Former Makerere guild boss Alionzi wins NRM flag for Arua City Mayor

Lawrence Alionzi, alias Dangote, has been declared the winner of the Arua City Mayoral NRM flag bearer election, garnering 24,374 votes in a highly contested race. The former Makerere University Guild president and National Unity Platform (NUP) member recently defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The election was marked by drama and tension, with supporters protesting the delayed declaration of results due to alleged irregularities. The tallying exercise was suspended on Thursday, prompting city security leadership and NRM leaders to intervene and delegate regional coordinator Joel Obonyo to oversee the resumption of the exercise.

In the final results, Alionzi emerged victorious, beating incumbent Sam Nyakua Wadri, who garnered 20,829 votes, and the former Mayor of Arua Municipality, who secured 4,704 votes. Alionzi's win has been seen as a significant upset, given the strong presence of the opposition in the region.

Upon picking nomination forms, Alionzi expressed his interest in contesting for Mayor of Arua City, stating, "I want to be a participant, not a spectator, in shaping the future of my city." This sentiment reflects his determination to make a positive impact on the city and its residents.

Alionzi's switch to the NRM drew mixed reactions, especially from opposition supporters. However, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong welcomed Alionzi, saying, "It is very humbling to see young and educated people join the NRM. The Movement is not something to joke about, it is permanent. It began with our grandfathers, came to us, and now it is time to pass it on to you, our children."

With his new role, Alionzi aims to shape Arua City's future, leaving his mark as a participant rather than a spectator. His journey from NUP to NRM has sparked debate about party loyalty and youth engagement in Ugandan politics. As a young leader, Alionzi's vision for Arua City's development will be closely watched by residents and stakeholders alike.

