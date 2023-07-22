Former Makindye West MP Hussein Kyanjo dead

Former Makindye West lawmaker Hussein Kyanjo has died, parliament Speaker Anita Among has confirmed.

"It is with great pain that we received the news of the passing of our elder and former Makindye West MP Hon Hajj Hussein Kyanjo," Among tweeted on Saturday.

Kyanjo was a prominent outspoken opposition Justice Forum (JEEMA) party politician until 2011 when he suffered a strange illness he personally linked to poisoning in an interview with this publication.

As his condition worsened, the former MP could only speak for just under 5 minutes.

"Hajj set the bar for legislative excellence and leaves a legacy of a distinguished lawmaker, a unifying factor and a leader who exhibited integrity. Our sympathies to his family, friends and the people of Makindye West, Kampala, and Uganda at large. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un!" Among eulogized.

On Saturday, JEEMA party communicated that Kyanjo's body will Saturday evening be transported to his ancestral Ntuuma Village in Bukomansimbi District where he will be buried at 2pm on July 23, 2023.

What others said:

Government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo: "He tutored me in literature at the University in my first year. May his soul rest in eternal peace. I think he had suffered for now 15 years and there was a time when he was really bad and could not speak and then he came back. We thought he was going to put through but he just went back last year."

Politician Abdul Katuntu: "We have had this long journey together including asking many of us to join politics. It has been Hussein [Kyanjo and others]. But all said, he has fought a good fight. He has suffered for many years. We have been there for him really! All of us contributing to the extent we can. He's been in these good hospitals all-over the world [in] Dubai, India so on and we've all been making our contribution. Let his soul rest in peace,"

Among's communication chief, Joseph Sabiti: "I first met as he was presenting the people of Makindye West and he was one of those who would call you and say 'young man if you want to do journalism, you should move this side. So I found him so composed and very helpful. I think that he made his mark as an excellent legislator and he is one of those who leaves a mark."





NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi: With great sadness I have learnt of the passing of one of the most outstanding freedom fighters of our generation: Hon. Hajj Hussein Kyanjo. I last checked on him a few weeks back, and although he was in great pain, I was optimistic he would make it.

In the halls of Parliament, his eloquence echoed with striking courage and infectious passion as he debated in defence of the Constitution and the oppressed people of Uganda.

His commitment to exposing and holding 'untouchable' regime officials accountable for their misdeeds earned him profound respect and admiration not just in his constituency but across our nation.

He was a key pillar in the struggle to dislodge dictator Museveni from power and truly influenced many of us to take deeper interest in the governance of our country.

Hon. Kyanjo may be gone now, but his legacy as a fearless advocate for justice will live forever. He fought for the rights of the marginalized, the oppressed, and the forgotten, and used every platform to amplify their voices and bring their struggles to the forefront.

So, while we mourn his passing, let us remember the bright mark he leaves on the pages of our country's history. May his courage inspire future generations to stand up for what they believe in, and to fight for a world where justice and freedom will prevail.

Rest in eternal peace, Hon. Kyanjo. Your light will forever guide us as we continue the fight for a better, fairer country. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Parliament: Parliament has received with sadness the news of the death of Former Makindye West MP, Hon. Hussein Kyanjo.

While in Parliament, Hajji Kyanjo served with dedication and always put the interests of his constituents and all Ugandans first. On behalf of the Parliamentary Commission, we extend our condolences to his family, friends and all Ugandans on this loss.

May his soul rest in peace.

Who will step into Kyanjo’s large shoes in Makindye West?

NUP spokesperson/ Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi: Kitalo nyo.

You were a man of steel, and you contributed a great deal to the shaping of our politics for the better.

Rest in Peace Hon Hussein Kyanjo.

National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya: About a month ago, we visited Hon. Hajj Kyanjo Hussein at his home in Munyonyo. He was going through incredible pain after suffering for such a long time. It is very painful that he has left us. Hajj Kyanjo will be remembered for being a firm and impassioned believer in good governance. He made incredible sacrifices in the pursuit of those ideals. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.



Dr Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko: JEEMA paralyzed. Faces wet. Flag at half mast. We can longer deny it. He's gone! Hussein Kyanjo. Our brand, father, elder, mentor-even in his 11th hour this morning of Sat July 2023. Prayers.

Adieu my brother.

Former EALA MP, Mukasa Fred Mbidde: Deeply saddened at the quietus of the Hon. Hussein Kyanjo, a rhetor, spieler, and the unfeigned real McCoy of our times. A devout and true in splice .

The brilliant brainiac and polymath, whose absence leaves a void in our intellectual landscape. #RIP





Forum for Democratic Change (FDC): We are saddened by the devastating news of the passing of former Makindye West MP, Hon Hussein Kyanjo.

Hussein was known for his unwavering principles, and his advocacy for human rights, which placed him at odds with the state.

Tragically, his health began to decline, and it was suspected that he might have been poisoned, resulting in a decade-long battle with illness until he eventually succumbed to it.

Despite this illness, that made it hard for him to speak, he remained steadfast in his beliefs and convictions, fighting for what he believed was right for his constituents and this marginalized nation.

The country has lost an astute politician, a candid and principled individual, and a dedicated human rights defender.

He was a great ally of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and his absence will undoubtedly be deeply felt, his departure leaves a void in the political landscape and the hearts of many people.

In this time of mourning, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched.

Rest in peace, Hon Hussein Kyanjo.