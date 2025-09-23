Former minister Kuka is dead

Former Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Jane Frances Kuka, is dead.

Kuka, an anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) activist and former Woman Member of Parliament for Kapchorwa sixth parliament (1996–2001) died this morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, according to family sources.

"She has been unwell for some time," a close family member told this reporter.

Kuka was the Minister of State for Gender and Developmen

Born in Sipi, Kapchorwa District, Kuka attended Gamutui Primary School, then later in 1966, enrolled at Nyondo Teachers College in Mbale District. She qualified as a teacher in 1969 before joining Ggaba Teachers College.

She became a grade three teacher and taught music at Gamutui Primary School in 1969. In 1988, she was promoted to Principal of Kapchorwa Teachers’ College.

Kuka unsuccessfully tried to run for Parliament in the 1989 elections as well as the Constituent Assembly elections in 1994. She was later elected as Woman Member of Parliament and represented Kapchorwa in Uganda's sixth parliament.

In 2012, Kuka received a civilian award – The Distinguished Order of the Nile – Class 4 in recognition of her activism against Female Genital Mutilation.

In recognition of her fight against FGM, she was awarded the Tumaini Lifetime Achievement award in 2013.

t from 1996 to 1998, a State Minister for Disaster Preparedness in 1999 and later appointed Resident District Commissioner for Kapchorwa District in 2007, replacing Tezira Jamwa.



