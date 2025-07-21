Former minister Werikhe’s comeback flops as former aide wins NRM flag

In a surprising political upset, former State Minister for Trade Michael Werikhe Kafabusa’s bid to return to Parliament ended in defeat after his former aide, Muhamood Masaba, clinched the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag for the Bungokho Central MP seat.

Mr Werikhe, born in 1955, had represented the constituency in Parliament from 1996 and served in ministerial roles from 2006 until 2020, when he was ousted in the NRM primaries by Richard Wanda, a then little-known contender who now serves as the area MP.

Widely publicised as a comeback of redemption, Werikhe’s return was championed by loyal supporters who believed he would rescue the constituency from what they called a decline in leadership. But when the votes were tallied, it was Masaba—a former district NRM chairperson and Werikhe’s one-time political assistant—who emerged victorious.

Masaba, 50, dropped out of school in 1991 and only sat for his Uganda Certificate of Education in 2019. Despite this unconventional academic journey, he garnered 10,625 votes. Werikhe came third with 5,593 votes, while incumbent MP Wanda finished with just 1,498.

In Butiru Town Council, voter Isaac Munialo said Werikhe misread the political mood and paid the price for failing to deliver during his decades in power. “The minister never learnt from his 2020 loss. If he had, he wouldn’t have returned. People got tired of his unfulfilled pledges,” he said.

Despite the defeat, Werikhe struck a conciliatory tone. “The campaign was done in four days and that was the result. I appreciate my supporters and coordinators. People have a right to decide who represents them. We cannot all go to Parliament,” he said as he congratulated Masaba.

Political analyst Abas Wetaka, based in Mbale, said the vote reflected deep public dissatisfaction with past leaders. “Citizens have not seen tangible results in service delivery. The voters punished both the former minister and the incumbent. Poor service delivery cost them dearly,” Wetaka said.

In his victory speech, Masaba attributed his win to grassroots support and consistent engagement with constituents. “My opponents came into the race just for votes. I have been with my people, and they see me as one of their own,” he said.

Masaba pledged to focus on lobbying for better infrastructure, including more seed secondary schools, improved health centres, and road rehabilitation if elected in the upcoming general elections.







