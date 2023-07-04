Former Mityana MP retires from elective politics

Former Mityana District woman Member of Parliament, Sylvia Namabidde has retired from elective politics citing infiltration by rogues.

"I served as MP for Mityana district for three terms but then politicians were groomed unlike today when from nowhere one becomes an MP, even those who don't know what to do" Ms Namabidde said on July 3.

While speaking to Monitor from Mityana town, Ms Namabidde, 55, said politics has become a place for “shameless hooligans" who lie to their voters to be voted into political offices.

Ms Namabidde, women's activist, distanced herself from lying to her electorates to gain votes.

She has chosen to stay away from elective politics to maintain her reputation of a well mentored politician.

"Let me concentrate on managing my school because I prepared for my life out of parliament when I was still an MP," she told Monitor.

Ms Namabidde is the proprietor of St Elizabeth Girls School in Mityana town.

She said preparing for early retirement has relieved her from asking for a job through President Museveni.

"If he gives me a job. I will take it but I don't chase him [President Museveni] around begging for a job," she said

Ms Namabidde who served in the eighth and ninth parliament as the Woman MP for Mityana under the National Resistance Movement, NRM party is concerned about the way the party is being run.

She called on long serving leaders with experience to nurture and mentor the youth into meaningful politics if the country is to have serious leaders.