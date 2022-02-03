Former Monitor journalist ordained reverend

A former Daily Monitor correspondent based in Kaliro and Jinja districts has been ordained as reverend, fulfilling his childhood dream to preach the gospel.

Busoga Diocese Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhe ordained the Rev Andrew Gulumaire, 36, with two others, the Rev Daniel Wandira and the Rev Vanoni Wandera at Christ Cathedral in Bugembe in Jinja City on Sunday.

Bishop Naimanhe advised the reverends to stick to the oath and serve the people since they love to serve in God’s ministry.

“You are chosen among the many and have committed yourselves to serve in the Church; so, go and preach the gospel to the people and follow the Church regulations with respect,” Bishop Naimanhe said.

The Rev Gulumaire described the ministry as a calling, saying nobody can shy away from it.

At the Jinja Bureau where Rev Gulumaire reported from 2010 to 2017, his colleagues regularly referred to him as “reverend”.

“It sounded like a joke until I got a revelation about going into full-time serving of God and one day, while I was in some dilemma about my employment, I offered to fast and pray,” he recalls.

The Rev Gulumaire credits his mother for teaching him about church.

“She always told me to collect cow dung and together, we would smear it in our [then] St Paul’s Church, Mawembe,” he said.

Mr Philip Wafula, his supervisor at the Jinja bureau, described the Rev Gulumaire as a gentleman, who always had God at his heart.

“I was always impressed by the manner in which he conducted himself at work, and mostly, by the ease at which he cited biblical verses,” Mr Wafula said.

He added: “From then onwards, I was convinced that he was destined for great ministry and I am glad my conviction has come to pass.”

Mr Abubaker Kirunda, a former colleague, described the Rev Gulumaire as God-fearing.

“His becoming a reverend is not a surprise because of his deserving characters. Gulumaire’s journey to serve God started from his childhood where he participated in several church leaderships and his politeness has groomed him to the church ministry,” Mr Kirunda said.

The Rev Gulumaire was born on November 31, 1985 to the late Jehoram Namundeere and Ms Aidah Tibaaga Namundeere in Luuka District.