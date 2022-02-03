Former Monitor journalist ordained reverend

The Rev Andrew Gulumaire

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • Busoga Diocese Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhe ordained the Rev Andrew Gulumaire, 36, with two others, the Rev Daniel Wandira and the Rev Vanoni Wandera at Christ Cathedral in Bugembe in Jinja City on Sunday.

A former Daily Monitor correspondent based in Kaliro and Jinja districts has been ordained as reverend, fulfilling his childhood dream to preach the gospel.

