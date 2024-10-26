Former MP declared Kisoro NRM party flag bearer         

Ms Rose Kabagyeni, the former Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament (2016-2021), was last night announced as the winner of the NRM party primaries for the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament seat.

She defeated seven other competitors, securing 39,941 votes (47.7 per cent). The seat fell vacant after Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke's passing last month.

Dr Tanga Odoi, NRM party electoral commission chairperson, declared Kabagyeni the winner, narrowly beating Grace Akifeza Ngabirano by 744 votes (39,197).

Other candidates included Irene Mahirwe (1,729 votes), Fancy Brenda Nirere (1,593 votes), Winfred Faith Igiraneza (510 votes), Jemimah Irankunda (363 votes), Blessed Kitentera (248 votes), and Mbonye Hellen (111 votes).

However, results from Mutorele Hospital polling station were cancelled due to discrepancies.

Dr Odoi advised Kabagyeni to prioritise Kisoro's interests and unite with fellow contenders. He expressed concerns about Kisoro's high rate of alcoholism and the involvement of religious leaders in politics.

“The winner should think about Kisoro first. The winner should look for a way of calling the other candidates, sit together and talk about Kisoro,” Dr Odoi advised.

Ms Grace Akifeza Ngabirano contested the results, citing irregularities and harassment of polling agents.

“I am not accepting the results because there were lots of irregularities. My polling agents were really harassed in some places, some,” she noted.