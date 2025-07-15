Hello

Former MP Denis Sabiiti dies after battle with cancer

Deceased: Ex-Rubanda MP Denis Sabiiti Bamwoya. PHOTO/FILE/URN 

By  Obed Kankiriho

Former Rubanda West County Member of Parliament, Engineer Denis Sabiiti Bamwoya, has died at the age of 60, a family member confirmed.

Mr Franckline Tumuhumuza Bonde, a relative, said Sabiiti passed away at around 8:00 PM on Monday at his residence in Entebbe, near State House.

He had been battling cancer and was discharged from hospital earlier this year.

“Two weeks ago, he went for a check-up and seemed to be doing well. I suspect the side effects of the medication may have contributed to his sudden death,” said Mr Tumuhumuza.

Sabiiti had reportedly completed his cancer treatment and was attending routine follow-up appointments when his condition deteriorated unexpectedly.

The news came hours after Rubanda District also lost another prominent figure—retired Supreme Court judge Prof. George Wilson Kanyeihamba, who died Monday morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

A native of Bufundi Sub-county in Rubanda West, Engineer Sabiiti served one term in Parliament after defeating former State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Henry Banyenzaki, in the 2016 general elections.

He represented the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and was known for his calm demeanor and expertise in infrastructure development.

Before entering elective politics, Sabiiti held a senior position at the Ministry of Works and Transport, serving as Commissioner in charge of transport regulation.

He lost his parliamentary seat in 2021 to independent candidate Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera, marking the end of his active political career.

Details about burial arrangements were yet to be confirmed by the family as of Tuesday morning.

