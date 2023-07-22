Former MP Hussein Kyanjo dead

Former Makindye West lawmaker Hussein Kyanjo has died, parliament Speaker Anita Among has confirmed.

"It is with great pain that we received the news of the passing of our elder and former Makindye West MP Hon Hajj Hussein Kyanjo," Among tweeted on Saturday.

Kyanjo was a prominent outspoken opposition Justice Forum (JEEMA) party politician until 2011 when he suffered a strange illness he personally linked to poisoning in an interview with this publication.

As his condition worsened, the former MP could only speak for just under 5 minutes.

"Hajj set the bar for legislative excellence and leaves a legacy of a distinguished lawmaker, a unifying factor and a leader who exhibited integrity. Our sympathies to his family, friends and the people of Makindye West, Kampala, and Uganda at large. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un!" Among eulogized.

By 11am (EAT), his body was still at Kibuli Muslim Hospital where he reportedly died from.

The actual burial date was due to be communicated but family sources said it would be at Ntuuma in Bukomansimbi District.

What others said:

Government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo: "He tutored me in literature at the University in my first year. May his soul rest in eternal peace. I think he had suffered for now 15 years and there was a time when he was really bad and could not speak and then he came back. We thought he was going to put through but he just went back last year."

Politician Abdul Katuntu: "We have had this long journey together including asking many of us to join politics. It has been Hussein [Kyanjo and others]. But all said, he has fought a good fight. He has suffered for many years. We have been there for him really! All of us contributing to the extent we can. He's been in these good hospitals all-over the world [in] Dubai, India so on and we've all been making our contribution. Let his soul rest in peace,"

Among's communication chief, Joseph Sabiti: "I first met as he was presenting the people of Makindye West and he was one of those who would call you and say 'young man if you want to do journalism, you should move this side. So I found him so composed and very helpful. I think that he made his mark as an excellent legislator and he is one of those who leaves a mark."

Parliament: Parliament has received with sadness the news of the death of Former Makindye West MP, Hon. Hussein Kyanjo.

While in Parliament, Hajji Kyanjo served with dedication and always put the interests of his constituents and all Ugandans first. On behalf of the Parliamentary Commission, we extend our condolences to his family, friends and all Ugandans on this loss.

May his soul rest in peace.



NUP spokesperson/ Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi: Kitalo nyo.

You were a man of steel, and you contributed a great deal to the shaping of our politics for the better.

Rest in Peace Hon Hussein Kyanjo.

National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya: About a month ago, we visited Hon. Hajj Kyanjo Hussein at his home in Munyonyo. He was going through incredible pain after suffering for such a long time. It is very painful that he has left us. Hajj Kyanjo will be remembered for being a firm and impassioned believer in good governance. He made incredible sacrifices in the pursuit of those ideals. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.



Dr Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko: JEEMA paralyzed. Faces wet. Flag at half mast. We can longer deny it. He's gone! Hussein Kyanjo. Our brand, father, elder, mentor-even in his 11th hour this morning of Sat July 2023. Prayers.

Adieu my brother.

Former EALA MP, Mukasa Fred Mbidde: Deeply saddened at the quietus of the Hon. Hussein Kyanjo, a rhetor, spieler, and the unfeigned real McCoy of our times. A devout and true in splice .

The brilliant brainiac and polymath, whose absence leaves a void in our intellectual landscape. #RIP