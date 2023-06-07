Former MP Kato Lubwama is dead

Former Rubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama is dead.

The celebrated Ugandan comedian and businessman is said to have died of a heart attack at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Lubwama's death was first announced by his business associate and events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo.

"Hon Kato Lubwama is dead. Your former MP is dead. That's what I can say for now," Bajjo announced in a short video clip he shared on his social media platforms before an administrator of Lubwama's Twitter handle, @Kato_Lubwama tweeted confirming the comedian's death.

Moments later, Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko said he had received phone calls from Lubwama's family members announcing his death.

"He was my close friend. I was with him during day and we were supposed to have another meeting because he said he had something important to tell me. I informed the Speaker about his death given that he's a former Member of Parliament," Mr Nsereko said.

Lubwama served as a legislator in the 10th Parliament before he lost the seat to Mr Aloysius Mukasa in the 2021 general election.

On June 9, 2017 Lubwama was among the 363 people who received medals from President Museveni during Heroes Day celebrations at St Augustine Catholic Parish Grounds in Zirobwe Sub County, Luweero District.

Lubwama, a Democratic Party (DP) member was recognized for his long time career in acting and comedy.



Shortly after getting the medal, Lubwama, a comedian turned politician said he was happy that President decided to recognize people like him (actors).

“President Museveni did not give me this medal because of politics. It was in recognition of what I have contributed to this country through acting comedy,” he said.