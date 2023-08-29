Former MP Kyamadidi appointed govt lawyer

Former Rwampara MP Vincent Mujuni Kyamadidi is among 100 newly recruited state attorneys attached to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Kyamadidi, who hails from Ngugo, Bugamba Sub-County in Rwampara District, welcomed his appointment.

“I was very excited after learning that I had been appointed state attorney. I ask Ugandans to pray for me. As a public figure, people expect a lot from you. But this is an opportunity I am committed and diligently eager to embrace and deliver justice to Ugandans,” he said, when contacted.

As a politician, Mr Kyamadidi often courted controversy.

In 2013, he was suspended for three months by the ruling NRM party for allegedly championing intrigue alongside other legislators termed ‘rebels’.

Mr Kyamadidi’s countenance before the people of Rwampara burned out and he was voted out of Parliament in 2016, losing to Mr Charles Ngabirano.

This was followed by a court battle challenging the outcome of the election, where he suffered his second loss.

However, Mr Kyamadidi concentrated on his law course at Makerere University where he enrolled in 2014.

He said he joined politics at a very young age and that he was very vocal at fighting corruption.

However, Mr Kyamadidi said his vibrancy displeased many, especially those who were victims of his scrutiny, which earned him many enemies.

‘‘I tried politics and bowed out at some point but quietly joined another profession. I obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University with a GPA of 3.97 and was the 4th best in that cohort,” he said.