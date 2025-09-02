Former MUBS Principal Balunywa charged, remanded over illegal staff recruitment

Former Makerere University Business School (MUBS) principal Prof Waswa Balunywa has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison after being arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on charges stemming from alleged irregular staff recruitments at the public institution.

The 69-year-old academic appeared before Chief Magistrate Racheal Nakyazze on Tuesday morning after twice ignoring earlier criminal summons. He denied the charges and applied for bail.

According to the charge sheet, Pro Balunywa is accused of abusing his office between February and April 2023 by unlawfully appointing James Arike, Nathan Nuwagira and Nimrod Kakayi as Administrative Assistants despite their lack of the required academic qualifications.

Prosecution contend that the recruitments created ineligible costs to government forming the basis of the corruption case.

He is jointly charged with Jacqueline Namaganda, the former acting Human Resource Director at MUBS, who is accused of neglecting her duty by failing to verify the recruits’ eligibility before their appointments.

Namaganda, now serving as the institution’s Chief Quality Assurance Officer, was last week granted a Shs4 million cash bail.

Meanwhile, the state has disclosed that it has opened another case file against Prof Balunywa involving the alleged irregular recruitment of more than 103 academic staff, 17 administrative officers, and 69 support staff appointments that, according to prosecutors, could only be sanctioned by the MUBS Appointments Committee.

While seeking his release on bail, Prof Balunywa presented four sureties, including his brother, Muhammad Ngoma, who is the Kampala International University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sudi Nangoli, the managing director of Uganda Printing and Publishing Association and his son, Ali Balunywa.

Through his lawyers, the former MUBS boss dismissed the allegations, insisting he followed due process.

“My client has served this country diligently for decades and is not about to abscond from court. He deserves his liberty as the case proceeds,” his lawyer Asuman Matovu submitted.

Prosecution led by Immaculate Agotoku, however, opposed the bail application, citing the seriousness of the charges and the need to ensure the accused does not interfere with ongoing investigations.

Chief Magistrate Nakyazze said court would rule on the bail application on Friday, September 5.

Last week, the court declined to issue a warrant of arrest against him after his lawyers argued that he had only learnt through the media that he was wanted.

The magistrate then extended the summons to September 2, paving way for Tuesday’s proceedings.

Former Makerere University Business School (MUBS) principal Prof Waswa Balunywa appears in the dock in Kampala on September 2, 2025. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA