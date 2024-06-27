Former Mulago hospital boss, seven others granted bail

Court has granted cash bail to the former Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Byarugaba Baterana and seven others.

The trial grade one Magistrate at the Anti-Corruption Court, Mr Abert Asiimwe granted varying bail terms ranging from Shs4 million to Shs10million depending on the responsibility of each of the accused persons.

"All the accused persons share the three bail terms which include; noninterference with the prosecution witnesses, each suspect is to deposit their passports in court except A1[Dr Byarugaba] whose passport is with the state, should not travel outside the jurisdiction of this court," Mr Asiimwe ruled.

Mr Asiimwe noted that all sureties that were presented by the suspects have been found to be substantial.

Dr Baterana has been ordered to pay Shs10million while his sureties, a bond of Shs100 million while his co-accused Eng Edward Kataha the former senior hospital engineer and head of the Engineering Department a cash bail of Shs8 million, his sureties a bond of Shs50million, a former procurement officer; Mr Charles Mwasa Shs10million while sureties a bond of Shs 100m and Mr Kenneth Wafula, the former senior hospital administrator, Shs7million while sureties, Shs50 Million.

Others; Mr Christopher Okware, the former senior procurement officer/head of the Procurement and Disposal Unit, Shs10million while sureties Shs50 Million, Ms Adah Kamucunguzi, a former procurement officer, Shs5million while securities Shs 50 Million, Mr Robert Wasike, a shareholder and director of Setramaco Ltd and Convention World Shs6 million while sureties Shs50million ; Ms Catherine Winfred Nabwire, a shareholder of Setramaco and Convention World, Shs4million while sureties a bond of Shs50 Million.

“Criminal summons issued against A2 (Mr Ponziano Nyeko, the former assistant commissioner for accounts or head of Accounts Section) and A3 (Mr Perezi Batanda, an assistant engineer ) and case adjourned to August 5 for mention. The state should also wideup the investigations so that the trial begins so that the accused know their fate," the trial Magistrate ruled.

The group faces up to 19 counts including 12 for causing financial loss, while seven are in connection to abuse of office, which charges they denied.

Under count one, its prosecution’s case that Dr Baterana, Mr Nyeko, and Mr Mwasa, during the years 2019 and 2020 at Mulago Hospital, and being authorised users of the Integrated Financial Management System, flouted payment procedures.

They allegedly did this when they irregularly processed a payment of more than Shs3b to Setramaco International Limited purporting to be payment for the supply of consumables to be used in routine servicing and repair of large-size sterilisation equipment of an alleged capacity of 1,500 litres, which never existed at the said hospital.

Under count two, the chief government prosecutor contends that Eng Kataha and Mr Okware, on different dates during the years 2019 and 2020 at Mulago Hospital, in abuse of their authority, irregularly, requisitioned more than Shs3b to be paid to Setramaco International Ltd.

Under count four, its prosecution’s case that Dr Baterana, Mr Nyeko, and Mr Mwasa, between 2019 and 2020, at Mulago Hospital, irregularly processed payment of more than Shs1.5 billion to Setramaco International Ltd for routine servicing of autoclaves (sterilization equipment), without following the proper procedures for processing public payments.

The DPP under count nine contends that during the financial years 2016/17 to 2019/2020 at Mulago Hospital, Dr Baterana, Eng Kataha, Mr Nyeko, Mr Wafula, Mr Okware, Kamucunguzi, and Mr Matanda, caused multiple payments to Setramaco International Limited and Convention World Limited worth Shs774 million for alleged relocation and re-installation of the Multi-Ironer from Lower Mulago to Upper Mulago.

The DPP asserts that there were duplicate payments to the said company.

It is also stated that the said money was received by Mr Wasike and Ms Nabwire as directors and shareholders of the said company.

Under count 13, the group is also accused of having caused double payments of Shs186 million to Satramanco International Ltd for allegedly supplying and fixing molten blankets, guiding tapes, and conveyor belt, which was previously awarded to Convention World Ltd and paid for by Mulago Hospital.

Under count seven of abuse of office, Ms Kamucunguzi is charged alone.

It’s the prosecution’s case that during the financial years 2016 and 2017, at Mulago Hospital, she allegedly flouted public procurement procedures during the procurement of services for repair and servicing sterilisation equipment at Old Mulago, Kawempe, and Kiruddu hospitals, and supply of consumables resulting in the irregular award of contract to Setramaco International at a contract fee of over Shs7 billion.