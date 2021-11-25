Former Nabumali head teacher dies

Canon Samuel Womala Mafabi, who rose to fame for promoting education of children from vulnerable families in Bugisu, has died, aged 72.

Remembered as a man of charisma and symbol of peace, Mafabi succumbed to diabetes on Wednesday at a private clinic in Budadiri Town Council, Sironko District.

When he retired in 2010 after serving as head teacher of several prominent institutions including Nabumali High School, Masaba Secondary School, Sir Tito Winyi Secondary School, Sir Samuel Baker, many of his colleagues and locals wanted him to join politics but he vehemently declined.

He valued his personal reputation and feared that politics would endanger it. Mafabi earned a nickname “Ndugu” due to his cheerful and disposition.

During his reign as the headteacher of Nabumali High School from 1998 to 2006, the school was an academic giant, performing highly in national examinations. He was later transferred to Bugobiro SS in Sironko District.

His young brother, Mr Arthur Mafabi, said the late Womala treasured education and was a man of integrity.

The former head teacher was born in 1949. He grew up in a humble family in the remote village of Namulanda in Bumalimba Sub-county in Sironko.

He had a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Makerere University and a Master’s Degree in Education management and Administration from IUIU.

Womala worked tirelessly to see that children, especially those from poor families study and complete education.

In the middle of his career, he joined hands with three other sons of the soil and they registered a company, Gimumawa, as a human resource development enterprise to promote higher education.

Mr Mike Jude Mudoma, a scientist, who was one of them, said through the enterprise, the late Womala was able to admit children from Bugisu Sub-region to study at Sir Tito Winyi SS.

“Our children were admitted to study and the output is not disputable. He indeed participated in creating an educated, active citizenship, and resourceful community that would help the future of Bamasaba land,” Mr Mudoma said.

Mr Mudoma added that the late Womala also established Ndugu Womala Education Foundation to promote education in his home area of Bududari.

“We will never forget him but we need to think of a permanent marker for remembering him as well,” he said.

Mr Goodwill Madeba described his father as God-fearing and a generous man.

“He loved God. He was also generous and as a family, we will miss dearly,” he said.

Mr Madeba said his father served as head of laity for several years before retiring as a lay canon, two years back.

Budadiri East MP Isaiah Sasaga, said as a sub-region, they have lost a pillar and unifying factor among Bagisu.

“I knew him as an educationist and generous man, who helped many orphans. He gave many scholarships. Others are now lawyers, doctors. He refused to join politics in favour of his reputation,” he said.

Mr Steven Masiga, an educationist, said the late Womala helped to shape the region, academically and economically to what it is today.