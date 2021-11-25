Former Nabumali head teacher dies

By  Fred Wambede

Canon Samuel Womala Mafabi, who rose to fame for promoting education of children from vulnerable families in Bugisu, has died, aged 72.
 Remembered as a man of charisma and symbol of peace, Mafabi succumbed to diabetes on Wednesday at a private clinic in Budadiri Town Council,  Sironko District.
 When he retired in 2010 after serving as head teacher of several prominent institutions including Nabumali High School, Masaba Secondary School,  Sir Tito Winyi Secondary School, Sir Samuel Baker, many of his colleagues and locals wanted him to join politics but he vehemently declined.

