Former Namasagali headteacher Rev Fr Grimes' body to be flown back to Uganda

The government has decided to fly the body of the late Rev Fr Damian Grimes, the former long-serving head teacher of Namasagali College from the United Kingdom back to Uganda ahead of burial at the weekend.

According to the tentative burial program released by the alumni of Namasagali College in Kampala on September 24, Rev Fr Grimes' body will be flown into the country on September 26 through Entebbe International Airport at 9 am aboard Kenya Airways, KQ.

“The organising committee made up of Alumni of Namasagali College in conjunction with Mill Hill Fathers have announced the following funeral program for Rev Fr Grimes who passed away on 4th September 2024 in Liverpool United Kingdom,” a tentative burial program released by the alumni read in part.

Adding: “Rev Fr Grimes willed to be buried in Uganda and we the Alumni are grateful to HE President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and 1st Lady Janet K Museveni the Hon Minister of Education, for enabling the repatriation of Fr Grimes’ remains to Uganda.”

Upon reaching the airport o Thursday, there will be an artiste salutation in honor of the late Father Grimes at the National Theater hosted by the Uganda National Cultural Centre and the Uganda Centre of International Theatre Institute, starting at 2 pm.

Fr Grimes who served as the headmaster of Namasagali College from 1967 to 2000, passed away peacefully on September 4, in Liverpool, England. He was aged 93 years.

He embarked on the spiritual journey at the early age of 17 years by joining the Mill Hill Missionaries. He was subsequently posted to Uganda and began his teaching career at Namilyango College. He served there for seven years until he rose to the position of deputy head teacher. In 1967, he took on the role of head teacher at Namasagali College, a position he held for 33 years until his retirement in 2000, making the school shine especially in extracurricular activities.

During his reign at Namasagali College, he was known for his bravery and courage, allowing ample time for students to engage in a wide range of extracurricular activities like music, dance, and drama. He also had zero tolerance for bullying, making Namasagali College to stand out as one of the schools in the country that never had student strikes.

Tentative burial program