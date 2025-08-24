Former Namasagali University staff petition Museveni over Shs3.6b arrears

Former employees of Namasagali University have petitioned President Museveni to intervene in their long-delayed compensation claims, saying they are owed Shs3.6 billion in unpaid salaries and entitlements nearly 17 years after the institution was phased out.

The group, coordinated by Daniel Isabirye, said the government had failed to honour financial obligations following the 2008 takeover of Namasagali as a constituent college of Busitema University.

“When the government took over our university in 2008, President Museveni agreed to pay our salary arrears and other entitlements, but to this day, we haven’t received anything,” Isabirye told Monitor.

He warned that many of the former staff had been pushed into poverty, with some dying without receiving what they were owed.

“The former Dean of Students, Steven Batanda, passed away earlier this year because he couldn’t afford medication, having remained jobless after Namasagali was phased out,” Isabirye revealed.

He added: “We are continuing to lose more colleagues, as most of us remain unemployed and the money we hoped to use to start businesses has never been paid.”

Verification complete

Documents seen by Monitor show that a verification exercise was completed. A letter signed by then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Robert Kasande, dated February 12, 2024, confirmed that 28 former staff members had been audited as rightful claimants. The total arrears were put at Shs3.6b.

Isabirye noted that Shs240 million of that figure was earmarked as a “personal top-up” to cover costs such as transport, lunch, airtime, and stationery incurred while pursuing the compensation.

He questioned why the funds had not yet been released despite the government’s acknowledgement.

Museveni’s directive

In an October 30, 2023 letter addressed to the Minister of Education and Sports and the Attorney General, President Museveni admitted that no memorandum of understanding had been signed between the government and the defunct university at the time of the takeover.

“However, I have been informed that no memorandum of understanding was signed, and therefore the government cannot be held liable,” part of the letter stated.

But Museveni nonetheless recognised that compensation was deserved.

“Since they provided services that benefited children in Uganda without remuneration, I hereby direct that an ex-gratia payment be made to them after verification to help them start other businesses,” he wrote.

The communication was copied to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and the Secretary to the Treasury.

Lives on hold

Some of the former staff say they have resorted to survival tactics while waiting for the funds.

Umar Kirunda, a former administrator of the Faculty of Business and Education, said he turned to tree nursery farming to make ends meet.

“I am currently running nursery beds for trees, which I sell to survive,” Kirunda said, noting that: “Life has been very hard for me ever since I lost my job following the university’s takeover. I already have a business plan prepared for the funds, but the money has yet to reach my account despite completing all the necessary paperwork.”